West Virginia top court finds no innovator liability for J&J in generic Levaquin lawsuit

West Virginia’s highest court has rebuffed a case by consumers trying to hold the makers of a brand-name drug liable for injuries allegedly caused by a generic version of the medication, making it the latest court to rule on so-called innovator liability.

The Friday decision by West Virginia’s Supreme Court of Appeals came down in a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson by a West Virginia woman who said that she developed acute respiratory distress syndrome after taking a generic version of the company’s antibiotic Levaquin made by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

