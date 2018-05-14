FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 14, 2018 / 10:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

West Virginia top court finds no innovator liability for J&J in generic Levaquin lawsuit

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

West Virginia’s highest court has rebuffed a case by consumers trying to hold the makers of a brand-name drug liable for injuries allegedly caused by a generic version of the medication, making it the latest court to rule on so-called innovator liability.

The Friday decision by West Virginia’s Supreme Court of Appeals came down in a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson by a West Virginia woman who said that she developed acute respiratory distress syndrome after taking a generic version of the company’s antibiotic Levaquin made by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wFVHDF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.