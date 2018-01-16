FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Westlaw News
January 16, 2018 / 10:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

West Virginia top court to weigh J&J case over generic drug injury

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals on Wednesday will become the latest top state court to weigh whether consumers can sue the makers of brand-name pharmaceutical products over injuries allegedly caused by generic versions of the drugs.

The arguments come in a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson by a West Virginia woman who said that she developed acute respiratory distress syndrome after taking a generic version of the company’s antibiotic Levaquin made by another company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EOojtJ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.