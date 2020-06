A federal judge has blocked West Virginia from enforcing much of a recently enacted law that regulates attorney advertisements seeking clients for lawsuits over pharmaceutical products.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey on Friday ruled that the restrictions the state imposed on what such ads could say “cannot pass muster” and that they likely violates lawyers’ free speech rights.

