Whole Foods wins dismissal of NYC overcharging lawsuit

A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit that accused the Whole Foods Market supermarket chain of overcharging shoppers in New York City by overstating the weight of prepackaged foods it sold.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer ruled that lead plaintiff Sean John lacked standing to pursue the case as he could not establish the prepackaged cheese and cupcakes he said he bought weighed less than the weight used to price them.

