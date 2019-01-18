Kimberly-Clark ordered to disclose documents to cities suing over 'flushable' wipes

Cities suing Kimberly-Clark Corp over damage to their sewer systems from toilet wipes they say were falsely advertised as “flushable” will gain access to previously withheld internal company documents, a judge decided on Thursday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Tony Leung in Minneapolis said attorney-client and work-product privileges did not apply to documents considered by David Powling, the company’s research and engineering technical leader, in concluding wipes were not capable of clogging waste water treatment facilities.

