Federal judge closes Wright Medical hip implant MDL after settlement

The federal judge who oversaw the nearly six-year-long multidistrict litigation over Wright Medical Technology Inc’s allegedly defective hip implants on Friday issued a final order formally concluding the matter after most of the remaining cases were settled last fall.

U.S. District Judge William Duffey in Atlanta ordered his clerk to close some 200 cases that were not part of a 2016 master settlement agreement but were resolved by a later October 2017 deal.

