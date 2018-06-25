FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 25, 2018 / 11:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Federal judge closes Wright Medical hip implant MDL after settlement

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

The federal judge who oversaw the nearly six-year-long multidistrict litigation over Wright Medical Technology Inc’s allegedly defective hip implants on Friday issued a final order formally concluding the matter after most of the remaining cases were settled last fall.

U.S. District Judge William Duffey in Atlanta ordered his clerk to close some 200 cases that were not part of a 2016 master settlement agreement but were resolved by a later October 2017 deal.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MVFnCJ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.