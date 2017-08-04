Parties spar over expert witness ahead of third Xarelto trial

Defendants in the second-largest U.S. multidistrict litigation over blood thinner Xarelto asked the court to confirm an expert witness for a trial slated to begin on Monday, arguing the expert's testimony might be needed to rebut theories plaintiffs may unexpectedly raise.

In a Friday opposition to plaintiffs' Thursday motion to strike a pharmaceutics professor from the trial's witness list, lawyers for Bayer Pharma AG and Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc told the court the expert was needed to address the plaintiffs' "shifting design-defect theory."

