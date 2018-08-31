FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 1:00 AM / a few seconds ago

Bayer, J&J cleared of liability in latest Xarelto trial

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) -

A Pennsylvania jury on Thursday found for Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson in a case alleging their blood thinner Xarelto caused a man’s excessive internal bleeding, handing defense attorneys another win in massive litigation over the blockbuster drug.

The jury at Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas reached the verdict after a nearly four-week trial in the case of 63-year-old New Jersey resident Kevin Cooney, who claimed Xarelto was defectively designed and that Bayer and J&J should have manufactured the medication in lower doses to minimize bleeding risks.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wwpz27

