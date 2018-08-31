Bayer, J&J cleared of liability in latest Xarelto trial

NEW YORK (Reuters) -

A Pennsylvania jury on Thursday found for Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson in a case alleging their blood thinner Xarelto caused a man’s excessive internal bleeding, handing defense attorneys another win in massive litigation over the blockbuster drug.

The jury at Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas reached the verdict after a nearly four-week trial in the case of 63-year-old New Jersey resident Kevin Cooney, who claimed Xarelto was defectively designed and that Bayer and J&J should have manufactured the medication in lower doses to minimize bleeding risks.

