Bayer, J&J put Xarelto MDL appeals push on hold pending SCOTUS review

A federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson’s blood thinner Xarelto on Monday granted the companies’ request to withdraw motions for summary judgment and interlocutory appeal pending a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in a separate drug case.

The high court at the end of June decided to hear arguments in a case over Merck & Co’s osteoporosis drug Fosamax, which is expected to address the question of whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s rejection of a company’s proposed warning label preempts lawsuits against the company for failure to warn.

