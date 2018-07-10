FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 10, 2018 / 9:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bayer, J&J put Xarelto MDL appeals push on hold pending SCOTUS review

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson’s blood thinner Xarelto on Monday granted the companies’ request to withdraw motions for summary judgment and interlocutory appeal pending a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in a separate drug case.

The high court at the end of June decided to hear arguments in a case over Merck & Co’s osteoporosis drug Fosamax, which is expected to address the question of whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s rejection of a company’s proposed warning label preempts lawsuits against the company for failure to warn.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NFj7xn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.