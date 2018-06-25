FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018

Case to Watch: Bayer, J&J hope to end massive Xarelto MDL on appellate review

Tina Bellon

Pharmaceutical giants Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson are hoping a federal appeals court will throw out some 20,000 cases alleging injuries from their blockbuster blood thinner Xarelto are preempted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s authority.

In arguments on Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon in New Orleans, Louisiana, the companies will urge the judge to certify their motion for an interlocutory appeal to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ki8Nwx

