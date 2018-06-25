Case to Watch: Bayer, J&J hope to end massive Xarelto MDL on appellate review

Pharmaceutical giants Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson are hoping a federal appeals court will throw out some 20,000 cases alleging injuries from their blockbuster blood thinner Xarelto are preempted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s authority.

In arguments on Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon in New Orleans, Louisiana, the companies will urge the judge to certify their motion for an interlocutory appeal to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court.

