Federal judge denies new trial for Xarelto plaintiffs

A federal judge on Tuesday denied motions for new trials by two men whose claims that they were injured by Bayer AG’s blood thinner Xarelto were rejected by juries.

The plaintiffs, Joseph Boudreaux and Joseph Orr, argued in separate motions before Judge Eldon Fallon of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana that they were entitled to new trials because their previous ones were marred by prejudicial errors, including wrongful evidentiary rulings and jury instructions.

