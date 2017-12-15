Federal judge denies new trial to Xarelto plaintiff

A federal judge presiding over the multidistrict litigation of Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson’s blood thinner Xarelto on Thursday did not grant a request for a new trial by a Mississippi woman who lost in court in August.

U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon of the District Court for Louisiana’s Eastern District in his order said new evidence proffered by the woman, Dora Mingo, did not warrant a new trial. He also said jury instructions were neither misleading or prejudicial.

