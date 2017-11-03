Janssen, Bayer to face first Xarelto trial in state court

The first state court trial in a lawsuit alleging blockbuster drug Xarelto causes internal bleeding is set to begin Monday in Philadelphia, following three federal cases in which Xarelto makers Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc and Bayer Pharma AG prevailed.

In the first trial of the roughly 1,400 Xarelto cases pending in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, an Indiana couple will try to convince the jury that the companies acted negligently and failed to warn patients of the drug’s increased gastrointestinal bleeding risk.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zaYl1V