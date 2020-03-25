Xarelto plaintiffs' lawyers win $114 million in fees, costs

A federal judge has awarded $114.3 million in fees and costs to plaintiffs’ lawyers in the multidistrict litigation, led by counsel from Beasley Allen and Levin Papantonio, over claims that Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson failed to warn of the bleeding risks associated with the blood thinner Xarelto.

U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon in New Orleans on Tuesday wrote that the lawyers’ “diligent and commendable effort” justified the fee award after they secured a $775 million settlement with the companies resolving thousands of lawsuits.

