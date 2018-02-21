4th Circuit says insufficient evidence in Yamaha WaveRunner lawsuit

A federal appeals court has ruled that a South Carolina woman who suffered internal injuries when she fell off a Yamaha watercraft lacked sufficient evidence to support her claims against the company.

In a unanimous decision on Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s grant of summary judgment to Yamaha in a lawsuit brought by Deborah Hickerson alleging strict liability, negligence, failure to warn and defective design.

