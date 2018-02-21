FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Westlaw News
February 21, 2018 / 10:27 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

4th Circuit says insufficient evidence in Yamaha WaveRunner lawsuit

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has ruled that a South Carolina woman who suffered internal injuries when she fell off a Yamaha watercraft lacked sufficient evidence to support her claims against the company.

In a unanimous decision on Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s grant of summary judgment to Yamaha in a lawsuit brought by Deborah Hickerson alleging strict liability, negligence, failure to warn and defective design.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CBlXNl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.