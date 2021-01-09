Judge finds economic injury, design defect claims preempted in Zantac MDL

A federal judge on Friday tossed a slew of claims against major drugmakers in multidistrict litigation over recalled heartburn drug Zantac, finding them preempted by the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg in West Palm Beach, Florida, granted a motion by Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc and Boehringer Ingelheim to dismiss all state economic damages claims and all claims alleging design defect. The companies, most recently Sanofi, have all sold the brand-name version Zantac in the past.

