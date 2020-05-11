Judge pushes diversity in picking lawyers to lead Zantac litigation

A federal judge has picked 24 lawyers to head up lawsuits alleging Sanofi’s heartburn drug Zantac and generic versions by other companies contain a probable carcinogen - with an emphasis on naming women and minorities to leadership positions.

U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg, the federal judge in West Palm Beach, Florida, presiding over the multidistrict litigation in an order on Friday said she wanted to promote diversity through her selections, which include 13 women.

