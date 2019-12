The full 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday let stand a panel decision that revived a Pennsylvania woman’s claims that her Zimmer Biomet hip implant was defectively designed.

The 3rd Circuit declined Zimmer’s bid to rehear a 2-1 panel decision that had overturned the dismissal of Marilyn Adams’ lawsuit by a federal judge in Pennsylvania, who found she had missed the two-year deadline to file suit.

