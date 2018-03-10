Zimmer beats knee implant bellwether case on appeal

A Pepsi bottling plant worker has lost his bid to revive a lawsuit claiming Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc failed to warn that its NexGen knee implants were prone to premature loosening in patients who engage in activities that need knee flexibility.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago upheld a decision tossing a lawsuit by Theodore Joas of Wisconsin that was initially picked to be a test case that would go to trial in the consolidated litigation over the NexGen implant.

