Coronavirus crisis may delay upcoming Zofran birth defects trial: judge

A federal judge on Friday warned that the spreading coronavirus may force him to delay the upcoming first trial in litigation by hundreds of women who claim GlaxoSmithKline Plc failed to warn that the anti-nausea drug Zofran can cause birth defects.

U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston told lawyers during a hearing that it’s a “realistic possibility” that the May 2 trial would need to be postponed due to the outbreak, which has resulted in nearly 100,000 infections worldwide.

