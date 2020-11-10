FDA rejects Novartis' proposed Zofran birth defect warnings - court filing

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has rejected Novartis AG’s request to add birth defect warnings to the anti-nausea drug Zofran’s label, a development that could impact lawsuits by women against the drug’s developer, GlaxoSmithKline.

GSK late Monday told a federal judge in Boston overseeing lawsuits by women accusing it of failing to warn them about the risks of taking Zofran during pregnancy that Novartis’ counsel had informed it of the FDA’s rejection that day.

