April 1, 2020

GSK can make records about lawyer-funded Zofran study public: judge

Nate Raymond

GlaxoSmithKline Plc on Wednesday won the ability to make public records it says undermine a published study funded by plaintiffs lawyers that found a link between use of the anti-nausea drug Zofran during pregnancy and birth defects.

U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston ruled that four documents the study’s author turned over pursuant to a protective order in litigation by hundreds of women who took Zofran no longer deserve to be treated as confidential.

