For years, GlaxoSmithKline PLC has fought against hundreds of lawsuits alleging it failed to warn women that taking the anti-nausea drug Zofran during pregnancy can cause birth defects.

Now, the drug’s current owner, Novartis AG, wants the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval to update its warning label to say exactly that. And GSK says its reasons behind seeking a warning label change actually strengthen its defense.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/30442h5