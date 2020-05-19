Westlaw News
May 19, 2020 / 7:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

GSK fights to bar lawyer-funded Zofran birth-defect study from trial

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

GlaxoSmithKline Plc on Tuesday urged a federal judge to bar plaintiffs’ lawyers from relying at trial on a “biased” and “unreliable” study they funded to prove its onetime antinausea drug Zofran can cause birth defects when taken during pregnancy.

Hildy Sastre, GSK’s lawyer at Shook Hardy & Bacon, told a Boston federal judge the plaintiffs’ lawyers paid a researcher $210,000 to conduct a study full of “cracks and holes” that found a link between the drug and birth defects.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ADV4Ne

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below