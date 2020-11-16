GSK says FDA's Zofran label change rejection should moot birth defect cases

A lawyer for GlaxoSmithKline on Monday argued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s rejection of a warning label that says taking anti-nausea drug Zofran during pregnancy can cause birth defects should mean the end of hundreds of lawsuits by women against the company.

But attorneys for the women during a virtual hearing before the federal judge in Boston overseeing the litigation pushed back on that claim, saying the FDA’s decision was not a final one and or a full rejection of the proposed warning label change.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3pBvOMv