GSK urges judge to toss remaining generic-version cases in Zofran MDL

GlaxoSmithKline asked a federal judge to toss the seven remaining Zofran generics cases against it, arguing that it could not be held liable for birth defects allegedly caused by generic versions of the anti-nausea drug those patients ingested.

GSK in its Friday memorandum in support of an earlier motion for judgment on the pleadings said the seven remaining generics consumers had presented no novel legal arguments to justify their cases in the overall Zofran multidistrict litigation.

