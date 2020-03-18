Westlaw News
March 18, 2020 / 10:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

GSK wants records made public about Zofran study funded by plaintiffs' lawyers

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

GlaxoSmithKline Plc on Wednesday sought the ability to make public records it says undermine a published study funded by plaintiffs lawyers that found a link between use of its onetime anti-nausea drug Zofran during pregnancy and birth defects.

GSK during a telephonic hearing before a federal judge in Boston argued that four documents the study’s author turned over in litigation over Zofran pursuant to a protective order no longer deserve to be treated as confidential.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2x47I6u

