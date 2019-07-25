GSK wins access to records on researcher's link to Zofran plaintiffs' lawyers

A federal judge ruled on Thursday that GlaxoSmithKline Plc is entitled to obtain documents about the relationship between lawyers for plaintiffs who claim anti-nausea drug Zofran causes birth defects and the author of study that found such a link.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston was a victory for the British drugmaker, which had sought the records after learning that lawyers for the plaintiffs had financially supported the researcher’s peer-reviewed study.

