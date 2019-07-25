Westlaw News
July 25, 2019 / 8:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

GSK wins access to records on researcher's link to Zofran plaintiffs' lawyers

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge ruled on Thursday that GlaxoSmithKline Plc is entitled to obtain documents about the relationship between lawyers for plaintiffs who claim anti-nausea drug Zofran causes birth defects and the author of study that found such a link.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston was a victory for the British drugmaker, which had sought the records after learning that lawyers for the plaintiffs had financially supported the researcher’s peer-reviewed study.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ZbR663

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below