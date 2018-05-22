FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 8:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge tosses more generic-version cases in Zofran MDL

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

The federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over allegations that GlaxoSmithKline’s antinausea drug Zofran caused birth defects on Monday dismissed three cases by women who had taken a generic version of the medication, adding to six similar claims he previously tossed.

Monday’s ruling by U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston was his second time rejecting the theory of “innovator liability,” under which brand-name manufacturers can be held liable for injuries caused by generic versions of their products.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ITVWQz

