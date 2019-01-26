Federal judge rejects 'egregious' joinder in Merck shingles vaccine cases

A federal judge on Thursday denied a request by some 80 out-of-state plaintiffs who sued Merck & Co Inc over its shingles vaccine Zostavax to have their cases remanded to New Jersey state from federal court, calling their attempt to join claims to avoid federal jurisdiction “egregious.”

U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan in Trenton, New Jersey said the patients had all received the vaccine at different times, in different states and by different healthcare providers, resulting in a failure to assert substantially similar claims, a requirement to properly join lawsuits.

