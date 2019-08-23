Westlaw News
3rd Circuit to reconsider if Amazon is 'seller' of third-party products

Nate Raymond

A federal appeals court on Friday agreed to reconsider a ruling that would allow customers in Pennsylvania to hold Amazon.com Inc liable as the seller of defective products sold by third-parties through its online marketplace.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted Amazon’s request to have the full court rehear the case after a split panel in June found it could be deemed the legal “seller” of a third-party’s products under Pennsylvania product liability law.

