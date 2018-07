July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday approved Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc’s treatment for two types of tumors.

The drug, Azedra, was approved to treat some patients above the age of 12 who have either of the two tumors, pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma, and require anti-cancer therapy, the FDA said bit.ly/2Ovz75p. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)