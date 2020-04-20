Progressive Leasing to pay $175 mln to settle FTC's deceptive pricing charges

April 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday that rent-to-own provider Progressive Leasing would pay $175 million to settle the agency’s charges that the company deceived consumers about the true cost of items it offered.

The company presented the sticker price of the item to the customers, but it buried the total cost of the payment plans in the fine print, the FTC said in a statement. (bit.ly/2XSqwku)

This misled customers into thinking no interest would be charged. But, customers ended up paying more than the sticker price and in many cases twice as much, according to the FTC’s charges.

Progressive Leasing offers rent-to-own payment plans for items such as furniture, jewelry or phones across tens of thousands of U.S. retail stores.

“Progressive was aware of consumers’ confusion about the terms of their plans through tens of thousands of consumer complaints, with more than 15,000 complaints received just in one 15-month period,” the FTC said.

The amount Progressive Leasing pays to the FTC will be used for providing refunds to the affected consumers, the FTC added. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)