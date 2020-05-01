IN BRIEF: Opponents’ beefs with lawyer didn’t block Progressive from retaining him – 10th Circuit

Receiving complaints from three plaintiff’s lawyers about a longtime insurance-defense litigator did not make it unreasonable for Progressive Northwestern Insurance Co to keep retaining him, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Thursday.

The decision affirms judgment for the Progressive affiliate in a lawsuit over its handling of a wrongful-death action against its insureds, Edward and Linda Birk, their family business and their son, Justin Birk, who caused the fatal collision in 2011.

