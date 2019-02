MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s Promsvyazbank, which was taken over by the central bank and now handles defence sector loans, will need a new capital injection, RIA news agency quoted Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev as saying on Thursday.

He said PSB, once among Russia’s top private banks, might need a fresh capital injection this year and in the next two-to-three years. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova Editing by Edmund Blair)