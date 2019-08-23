Property boost for China loans

* Loans: Commercial real estate acquisitions stand out in quiet market

By Apple Li

HONG KONG, Aug 23 (LPC) - A slew of Chinese commercial property acquisitions is providing welcome cross-border lending opportunities for international banks in a market hit by the Sino-US trade war and lower outbound M&A activity.

International buyers are raising around US$1.9bn of syndicated loans to buy commercial real estate, mainly office buildings, after China’s credit tightening and clampdown on property speculation forced some domestic developers to deleverage and sell assets.

Syndicated loan volume in China fell to US$35.7bn in the first six months of this year, down 26% from US$48.4bn in the same period of 2018, reflecting the challenges facing a slowing economy.

“Sponsor-backed real estate financings still make up a significant portion of our loan pipeline, while other sectors continue to stay dry,” said a Hong Kong-based banker specialising in leveraged and acquisition financing.

Loans currently in syndication include a Rmb4.52bn-equivalent (US$656m) borrowing for Munich-headquartered Allianz SE and Shanghai-based D&J China and a US$390m-equivalent facility for a consortium comprising Boston-based AEW and Beijing-headquartered Hony Capital.

A US$381m-equivalent financing for Hong Kong-listed Shui On Land, Toronto-listed Manulife Financial and state-owned China Life Insurance (Group) closed last week.

The Allianz-D&J combo is buying office and retail properties in Beijing, while the AEW-Hony consortium is purchasing an office tower in the Chinese capital. The Shui On Land-led group is acquiring an office building in Shanghai.

Earlier this month, UK developer Chelsfield teamed up with a group of Hong Kong and Malaysian investors to purchase four office buildings in Shanghai for Rmb1.5bn. A loan of Rmb880.38m-equivalent will back the consortium’s purchase.

Brookfield Asset Management is expected to raise a secured loan of about US$1bn-equivalent to back its proposed acquisition of Greenland Huangpu Center in Shanghai. The Canadian asset manager agreed in late March to purchase the mixed-used property project from Chinese developer Greenland Hong Kong Holdings.

Some domestic and international lenders are finding the loans appealing and the risk manageable as the deals carry collateral in the form of quality commercial properties in China’s biggest cities.

“These investments are mainly made in prime locations in first-tier cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, targeting offices with stable rental income, which are more resistant to a market slump,” said a second loans banker.

Recent activity adds to US$10bn of property-related lending in the first half of the year, 18% higher than the US$8.5bn raised in the same period of 2018, according to Refinitiv LPC data.

Chinese property loans are also gaining attention among non-bank investors. In March, Singaporean developer CapitaLand launched its first China discretionary debt fund with a target capital size of US$750m. The CREDO I China fund, set to be one of the largest property debt funds in China, will invest in offshore US dollar-denominated subordinated instruments for real estate in the country’s first and second-tier cities. It will focus on loans and securities of high-quality real estate covering commercial, retail, residential, logistics and industrial properties.

In the first quarter of 2019, foreign investors accounted for about half of the Rmb53bn in acquisition value of China’s commercial properties, according to data from real estate services specialist CBRE.

CONCENTRATION RISKS

The recent flow of commercial property acquisition loans is a boon for domestic lenders after China’s increasingly tightening curbs on real estate speculation in the past couple of months prompted a flight to quality.

In early August, China’s banking and insurance regulator launched a nationwide bank inspection to determine if loans had been used illegally to fund property investment, Reuters reported.

In July, the government moved to curb real estate investments through some trust companies by asking them not to provide new financing to real estate firms, Reuters reported.

Regulatory curbs on the real estate market, the country’s economic slowdown and lower overseas M&A activity are pulling Chinese loan volume lower.

The announced value of outbound M&A from China declined 49.5% year on year to US$10.8bn in the first quarter of 2019, according to a May 6 research report from accounting firm Ernst & Young.

Some lenders facing sector limits have been trying to reduce existing loan exposure to highly leveraged Chinese developers so that they can participate in the new loans for international buyers.

“We often get calls from other banks asking if we are interested in buying real estate related loans to Chinese developers, but in fact, we are also trying to trim our exposure,” said another Hong Kong-based banker. ( Reporting By Apple Li; Editing by Prakash Chakravarti and Tessa Walsh)