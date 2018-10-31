FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
October 31, 2018 / 4:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Singapore's PropertyGuru raises $144 mln funding from KKR

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - PropertyGuru Group, which operates real estate portals and apps in Southeast Asia, said on Wednesday it has secured S$200 million ($144 million) in funding from private equity firm KKR & Co Inc.

Singapore-headquartered PropertyGuru, which was founded in 2007, says it is profitable and cash flow positive, with revenues growing more than 25 percent year-on-year.

Including KKR’s investment, PropertyGuru has raised S$436.2 million to date. Its previous investors include U.S. private equity firm TPG, Indonesian media company Emtek and venture capital firm Square Peg Capital.

$1 = 1.3859 Singapore dollars Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.