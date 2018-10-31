Singapore's PropertyGuru raises $144 mln funding from KKR

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - PropertyGuru Group, which operates real estate portals and apps in Southeast Asia, said on Wednesday it has secured S$200 million ($144 million) in funding from private equity firm KKR & Co Inc.

Singapore-headquartered PropertyGuru, which was founded in 2007, says it is profitable and cash flow positive, with revenues growing more than 25 percent year-on-year.

Including KKR’s investment, PropertyGuru has raised S$436.2 million to date. Its previous investors include U.S. private equity firm TPG, Indonesian media company Emtek and venture capital firm Square Peg Capital.