ProPetro discloses SEC investigation

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Oilfield services supplier ProPetro Holding Corp disclosed on Wednesday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened an investigation into the company.

Reuters reported last month that ProPetro was under investigation by the SEC for potential violations of laws covering disclosures, internal financial controls and public reporting.

The Midland, Texas based company said its net income fell to $34.4 million, or 33 cents per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, from $46.3 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)