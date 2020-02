Feb 24 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider ProPetro Holding Corp said on Monday a fact-finding committee found multiple material weaknesses related to its financial reporting and disclosures.

The Midland, Texas-based company had confirmed a Reuters’ report last November that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had opened an investigation in its financial disclosures and reporting. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)