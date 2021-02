Taft Stettinius & Hollister is among the latest firms to pick up a Trump-appointed top federal prosecutor, announcing Monday that outgoing Northern District of Iowa U.S. attorney Peter Deegan is joining the firm in Chicago.

Deegan, who left his post on Feb. 17, will be a partner in Taft’s white collar defense and commercial litigation groups, the firm said.

