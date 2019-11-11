Mediaset raises stake in Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 to 15.1%

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Monday it held 15.1% of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE after buying a further stake in its German rival as part of plans to create a pan-Europe player.
In a statement Mediaset said its Spanish unit had bought a further 5.5% stake.
“The transaction confirms Mediaset’s commitment to invest in the future of free TV development in Europe and to unlock growth potential in Germany, Europe’s largest media market,” the group said.
Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Stephen Jewkes