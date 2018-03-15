Munich prosecutor probes market manipulation in ProSieben shares

MUNICH, March 15 (Reuters) - German prosecutors said they were opening a probe into possible market manipulation in the shares of ProSiebenSat 1 Media after a sharp drop this month following a critical report by a short seller Viceroy Research.

The Munich prosecutor’s office said it was working closely with market regulator Bafin, which has said that Viceroy breached securities law by publishing the report without prior notification.

Shares in ProSieben fell by as much as 9 percent on March 6 after Viceroy, founded by British short seller Fraser Perring, questioned the company’s accounting practices and said its shares were worth a quarter of their market value.

Viceroy, which has also targeted South African retailer Steinhoff, alleged that ProSieben had overpaid for acquisitions and was inflating revenues from non-cash transactions. ProSieben flatly rejected all of its allegations. (Reporting by Joern Poltz Writing by Douglas Busvine Editing by Victoria Bryan)