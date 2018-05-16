FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018

ProSieben: would buy back Nucom stake if General Atlantic exits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, May 16 (Reuters) - The most likely scenario for investor General Atlantic to exit ProSiebenSat.1’s Nucom e-commerce division would be for the German broadcaster to buy back its stake, ProSieben CFO Jan Kemper said on Wednesday.

ProSieben sold 25.1 percent in NuCom - an online portfolio spanning spanning dating, price comparison and adventure vouchers - to General Atlantic in February for around 300 million euros ($354 million). ($1 = 0.8485 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Arno Schuetze)

