UPDATE 1-ProSieben CEO: Business is tough but we are focused on profits

By Douglas Busvine

BERLIN, June 10 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media faces massive headwinds from the coronavirus pandemic but is making its business “storm-proof” and will achieve stronger profitability over time, CEO Rainer Beaujean said on Wednesday.

Beaujean, appointed in March after predecessor Max Conze’s pivot to digital commerce unravelled, faces pressure to deliver from investors led by Italy’s Mediaset that have amassed stakes in recent months.

Addressing the company’s annual general meeting, Beaujean said advertising revenues in April and May had fallen by 40%, while the first days of June were no better.

But, he said, ProSieben was determined to achieve a medium-term return on capital employed of at least 15%. The company plans to float its dating business in 2022 as it prioritises its core entertainment franchise.

“Our goal is to be the leading entertainment and infotainment player in Germany, Austria and Switzerland,” Beaujean said in a speech to the event, which was held online.

Mediaset, which controls a 24.2% stake in ProSieben, last week pressed Beaujean to come up with a credible growth strategy, but made it clear that it does not intend for now to launch a hostile bid.

Other investors include Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky, who sources say has upped a stake last disclosed at 10%, and KKR which controls 5.2% and is also a strategic investor in German publisher Axel Springer.

Despite the manoeuvres it appears unlikely the AGM will see a proxy battle for board control. Sources say Mediaset would prefer European broadcasters to join forces to fight off streaming giants Netflix and Amazon.

Kretinsky, meanwhile, is viewed as seeing value in ProSieben, whose shares have shed three quarters of their value over the past five years to value the business at 2.7 billion euros ($3.1 billion).

In his speech Beaujean said ProSieben was financially strong, facing no major debt redemptions until April 2024, adding its decision to cancel the 2019 dividend would help conserve cash. He pledged to return to a payout of 50% of adjusted net profits. ($1 = 0.8796 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal and Maria Sheahan)