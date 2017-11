FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1 Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling will leave the German broadcaster after its annual news conference on Feb. 22, 2018, the group said in a statement on Sunday.

Conrad Albert, board member responsible for external affairs and industry relations and general counsel, has been appointed as deputy chairman of the executive board with immediate effect, it said. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kevin Liffey)