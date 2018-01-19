ProSiebenSat.1 manager Albert tipped as next CEO - sources

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Management board member Conrad Albert is emerging as the most likely candidate to become the next chief executive of beleaguered German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media, sources said, just over a month before Thomas Ebeling steps down.

Several sources familiar with the matter said that Albert, who has been general counsel at ProSieben since 2006, was best placed to land the top job. One said the company had not hired a recruitment consultant to conduct an external search.

ProSieben declined to comment. The company is due to announce its annual results on Feb. 22. (Reporting by Joern Poltz and Arno Schuetze; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)