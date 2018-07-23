German regulator approves expanded ProSieben-Discovery streaming venture

FRANKFURT, July 23 (Reuters) - Germany’s anti-trust regulator said on Monday it had given its blessing for broadcasters ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE and Discovery Inc to expand the joint video streaming platform they set up last year.

The expanded 7TV venture will include content from ProSieben’s Maxdome platform and Discovery’s Eurosport Player. The duo say they are open to new partners joining to meet the challenge of U.S. streaming giants like Netflix. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Maria Sheahan)