FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 23, 2018 / 10:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German regulator approves expanded ProSieben-Discovery streaming venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 23 (Reuters) - Germany’s anti-trust regulator said on Monday it had given its blessing for broadcasters ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE and Discovery Inc to expand the joint video streaming platform they set up last year.

The expanded 7TV venture will include content from ProSieben’s Maxdome platform and Discovery’s Eurosport Player. The duo say they are open to new partners joining to meet the challenge of U.S. streaming giants like Netflix. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.