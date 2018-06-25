FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 10:12 AM / in 3 hours

ProSieben, Discovery team up to create German TV streaming platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Media and and Discovery Inc said on Monday they would join forces to launch a German TV streaming platform that integrates their 7TV, Maxdome and Eurosport Player properties.

Teaming up to resist the advance of TV mega-platforms like Netflix, the partners said they would launch the platform in the first half of 2019.

“Our aim is 10 million users in the first two years and we are putting very significant resources and investment with urgency into this effort,” ProSieben’s new CEO Max Conze said in a statement.

He also said that the partners would invite European competitor RTL, and German public broadcasters ARD and ZDF, to join.

The joint venture will be led by Alexander Vassilev, a former Google and YouTube executive. Conze will head the board of the joint venture.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Tom Sims

