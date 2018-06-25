UPDATE 1-ProSieben, Discovery team up to create German TV streaming platform

(Adds quotes, context)

MUNICH/FRANKFURT, June 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Media and and Discovery Inc said on Monday they would join forces to launch a German TV streaming platform that integrates their 7TV, Maxdome and Eurosport Player properties.

Teaming up to resist the advance of TV mega-platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube, the partners said the streaming service would go live in the first half of 2019.

“It is our clear vision to build the one central platform for TV and video content in Germany with the best live and on-demand content,” ProSieben CEO Max Conze told Reuters in a written interview.

Conze said the platform aimed to reach 10 million users around two years after launch, offering a low-cost advertising-free service as well as premium tiers with access to exclusive sports and films.

He also said that the partners would invite European competitor RTL and German public broadcasters ARD and ZDF to join. ProSieben and RTL compete head to head in Germany, the largest TV market in the European Union.

The joint venture will be led by Alexander Vassilev, a former Google and YouTube executive. Conze will head its board.

The announcement marks the first strategic move by Conze, who recently took the helm at ProSieben after a series of earnings misses exposed its continuing dependence on advertising revenues from its core free-to-air franchise.

Discovery, for its part, wants to reach more international viewers in its quest to become the global leader in real-life entertainment and international sports, President and CEO David Zaslav said.

"We are building a world-class streaming service to nourish superfans in one of our most important international markets, while also creating a new model for the future for viewers to enjoy their favorite content," said Zaslav.