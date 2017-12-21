ProSiebenSat.1 sells travel site weg.de to lastminute.com

FRANKFURT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 is selling its travel booking website weg.de to Switzerland-listed lastminute.com as part of a strategic review of its online travel businesses, the two companies said on Thursday.

Lastminute.com will pay 12 million euros ($14.3 million) in cash for Comvel GmbH, the unit that owns weg.de, lastminute.com said in a statement.

ProSiebenSat.1 sold online travel agency Etraveli, with an enterprise value of 508 million euros, to CVC Capital Partners earlier this year and had said it also wanted to divest online travel platforms weg.de and Tropo. ($1 = 0.8422 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)